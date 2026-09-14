Kalina Wińska, Exhibit Opening

Kalina Wińska is Artist in Residence at Bunnell Street Arts Center from October 2 – 27, 2026. Wińska’s accompanying exhibit opens on Friday, October 2 from 5-7pm with an artist talk at 6pm, alongside artist Amy Meissner. Wińska shares works on paper integrated with environmental themes and found materials. While in residence Wińska offers a two-day workshop and hosts open studios hours.

Artist Statement

“My works examine diverse approaches to observing weather through direct human perception and indirect methods, like satellite imagery. This process highlights humanity’s complex relationship with climate change, weather modification, and our urge to control natural phenomena. My paintings on paper and panels often feature cloud-like forms layered with symbolic targets or molecular structures of greenhouse gases, while my installations echo cloudscapes and natural forms. Inspired by weather data codes, I integrate abstracted colors, marks, and shapes that reflect human influence on nature.”