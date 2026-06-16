Kachemak Pony Club Summer Camp
Kachemak Pony Club Summer Camp
Kachemak Pony Club is offering a camp June 28 to July 2 at the Cottonwood Horse Park. This is an all-day camp that includes mounted group riding, hands-on, level horse management workshops, and a unique art project. Instructor Sedate Kohler is Pony Club H-HM and a competitive Event rider with a fun attitude toward kids and horses! Text Melon at 907-299-2519 for more information.
Cottonwood Horse Park
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kachemak Pony Club
907-299-2519
melonpurcell@gmail.com
Cottonwood Horse Park
Mile 1.8 East End Rd.Homer, Alaska 99603