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Kachemak Pony Club Summer Camp

Kachemak Pony Club Summer Camp

Kachemak Pony Club is offering a camp June 28 to July 2 at the Cottonwood Horse Park. This is an all-day camp that includes mounted group riding, hands-on, level horse management workshops, and a unique art project. Instructor Sedate Kohler is Pony Club H-HM and a competitive Event rider with a fun attitude toward kids and horses! Text Melon at 907-299-2519 for more information.

Cottonwood Horse Park
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.

Event Supported By

Kachemak Pony Club
907-299-2519
melonpurcell@gmail.com
Cottonwood Horse Park
Mile 1.8 East End Rd.
Homer, Alaska 99603