Kachemak Pony Club Summer Camp

Kachemak Pony Club is offering a camp June 28 to July 2 at the Cottonwood Horse Park. This is an all-day camp that includes mounted group riding, hands-on, level horse management workshops, and a unique art project. Instructor Sedate Kohler is Pony Club H-HM and a competitive Event rider with a fun attitude toward kids and horses! Text Melon at 907-299-2519 for more information.

