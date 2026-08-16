Kachemak Crane Watch Count Days
Kachemak Crane Watch Count Days
Sandhill Crane Count Days
Three days of Citizen Science for Kachemak Crane Watch
August 22, August 29, and September 5
Sponsored by the
Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies and
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge
These three Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. report all Sandhill Crane sightings to
Kachemak Crane Watch by email: reports@cranewatch.org or phone: 907.235.6262
For more information contact: Nina Faust at 235-6262.
Information Needed Each Day:
• Date, Time, and Location
• Number of Cranes: # of adults, # of colts, # of banded cranes
• Details of what the crane were doing
Please leave your name & phone number and/or email so we can contact you for details.
Join us for the Count Days Fly-ins at Beluga Slough from 6 p.m. till sundown at the
picnic table.
It’s where Craniacs gather! See you there.
For more information contact: Nina Faust at 235-6262.