Kachemak Crane Watch Count Days

Sandhill Crane Count Days

Three days of Citizen Science for Kachemak Crane Watch

August 22, August 29, and September 5

Sponsored by the

Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies and

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge

These three Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. report all Sandhill Crane sightings to

Kachemak Crane Watch by email: reports@cranewatch.org or phone: 907.235.6262

For more information contact: Nina Faust at 235-6262.

Information Needed Each Day:

• Date, Time, and Location

• Number of Cranes: # of adults, # of colts, # of banded cranes

• Details of what the crane were doing

Please leave your name & phone number and/or email so we can contact you for details.

Join us for the Count Days Fly-ins at Beluga Slough from 6 p.m. till sundown at the

picnic table.

It’s where Craniacs gather! See you there.

For more information contact: Nina Faust at 235-6262.