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Kachemak Crane Watch Count Days

Kachemak Crane Watch Count Days

Sandhill Crane Count Days
Three days of Citizen Science for Kachemak Crane Watch
August 22, August 29, and September 5

Sponsored by the
Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies and
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge

These three Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. report all Sandhill Crane sightings to
Kachemak Crane Watch by email: reports@cranewatch.org or phone: 907.235.6262
For more information contact: Nina Faust at 235-6262.

Information Needed Each Day:
• Date, Time, and Location
• Number of Cranes: # of adults, # of colts, # of banded cranes
• Details of what the crane were doing

Please leave your name & phone number and/or email so we can contact you for details.

Join us for the Count Days Fly-ins at Beluga Slough from 6 p.m. till sundown at the
picnic table.
It’s where Craniacs gather! See you there.

For more information contact: Nina Faust at 235-6262.

Homer Alaska
06:00 AM - 12:30 AM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Crane Watch
9072356262
reports@cranewatch.org
http://www.cranewatch.org
Homer Alaska
9072356262
reports@cranewatch.org
http://www.cranewatch.org