Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection/Surfrider Kenai Peninsula Beach Clean Up

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection and Surfrider Kenai Peninsula are co-hosting a beach clean-up and BBQ on Saturday, June 20. Meet at the Bishop's Beach Pavilion at 3 pm. Beach clean-up is from 3-5 pm, followed by a BBQ at 5-7 pm. Gloves and bags for the clean-up, along with food for the BBQ will be provided. We will be giving back to our community through this sober event. Help us keep our community beautiful while connecting with others, enjoying the outdoors, and sharing a meal.