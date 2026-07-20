Kachemak Bay Recovery 4th Annual Run for Recovery

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection will hold the Fourth Annual 5K Run for Recovery on Saturday, August 29. All runners, walkers and strollers are welcome to attend. Register online at kbayrecovery.org, or day of starting at 9 am. Walkers start at 10:30 and runners start at 11. Not wanting to participate in the walk or run? All are welcome to a community celebration to honor all participants with awards, live music with Shamwari Marimba Band, and snacks at the Deep Water Dock on the Homer Spit from 11:30 am- 2 pm.

