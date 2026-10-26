KACHEMAK BAY NATIONAL ESTUARINE RESEARCH RESERVE (KBNERR) COMMUNITY COUNCIL SEEKS NEW MEMBERS

The KBNERR Community Council Quarterly Meetings are Open to the Public

Homer, Alaska, 10/30/2026 – On behalf of the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (KBNERR) Community Council, this is an invitation to the public to attend the next quarterly meeting scheduled for December 11th, 2026 from 12:30pm-3pm at the UAA Kachemak Bay Campus in room 202.

The primary purpose of the KBNERR Council is to support the Reserve’s research, education and training programs by providing an organized structure for dialogue and recommendations between staff and community members interested in natural science research and education. Learn more about KBNERR at: kachemakbayreserve.org

Additionally, KBNERR is seeking interested people to fill member vacancies on the Community Council for the Reserve with appointments starting in December 2026. The Research Reserve is a non-regulatory, federal-state-community partnership that focuses on environmental research and education programs for the benefit of the greater Kachemak Bay community. The Research Reserve is a partnership between the Alaska Center for Conservation Science (ACCS) at University of Alaska Anchorage (state sponsor) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the federal agency that administers the National Estuarine Research Reserve system. If you are interested in being on the Council, please visit https://kachemakbayreserve.org/about/kachemak-bay-research-reserve-community-council for details. Submit the application, references and resume by email to Reserve Manager, Katherine Schake by Monday, November 23rd. If you have any questions, please call (907) 235-1593 or email kschake@alaska.edu. We encourage you to apply and consider being part of this dynamic group dedicated to providing recommendations that will aid in the growth and progress of the Research Reserve’s programs.

