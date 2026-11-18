Kachemak Bay Environmental Education Alliance Winter Meeting
Kachemak Bay Environmental Education Alliance Winter Meeting
The fall/winter Kachemak Bay Environmental Educators Alliance (KBEEA) meeting is Wednesday, November 18th from 12-3 at the Pratt Museum, 3779 Bartlett St. in Homer.
The meeting will begin as a potluck lunch and then will move into introductions, a skill building activity with Argent Kvasnikoff, and some discussion. If you would like to attend, but are not able to come in person, here is a Zoom link for the meeting. Contact Ingrid for details 907-299-4370
Pratt Museum
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve
907-299-4370
ieharrald@alaska.edu
Artist Group Info
INGRID HARRALD
ieharrald@alaska.edu