The fall/winter Kachemak Bay Environmental Educators Alliance (KBEEA) meeting is Wednesday, November 18th from 12-3 at the Pratt Museum, 3779 Bartlett St. in Homer.

The meeting will begin as a potluck lunch and then will move into introductions, a skill building activity with Argent Kvasnikoff, and some discussion. If you would like to attend, but are not able to come in person, here is a Zoom link for the meeting. Contact Ingrid for details 907-299-4370

