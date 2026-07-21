Kachemak Bay Campus is Hiring!
Kachemak Bay Campus is Hiring!
Are you looking for a full-time job in Homer with benefits? UAA's Kachemak Bay Campus is hiring a Fiscal Technician to help ensure the financial integrity that keeps the campus running smoothly. The benefits package includes retirement options, paid holidays, tuition waivers for employees and family members, medical, dental and vision care coverage, and more. For details, visit kpc.alaska.edu/employment, or call (907) 235-7743.
Kachemak Bay Campus
08:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Campus
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu