Are you looking for a full-time job in Homer with benefits? UAA's Kachemak Bay Campus is hiring a Fiscal Technician to help ensure the financial integrity that keeps the campus running smoothly. The benefits package includes retirement options, paid holidays, tuition waivers for employees and family members, medical, dental and vision care coverage, and more. For details, visit kpc.alaska.edu/employment, or call (907) 235-7743.