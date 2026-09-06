Kachemak Bay Birders' Ninth Annual Fish-line Cleanup at the Fishing Hole
Kachemak Bay Birders' Ninth Annual Fish-line Cleanup at the Fishing Hole
9th Annual monofilament fishline cleanup around the Fishing Hole.
Fishline can entangle birds and so this cleanup is necessary at the end of the fishing season.
Bags will be provided, bring gloves. Jim Herbert coordinating. Questions: Lani 907-399-9477.
All our events are cosponsored by the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. Events are free and everyone is welcome.
Fishing Hole (Nick Dudiak)
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Birders and Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge
19073999477
lanibirder@gmail.com
Fishing Hole (Nick Dudiak)
SpitHomer, Alaska 99603