Kachemak Bay Birders' Meeting and Presentation: "South Georgia by Land and Sea" by Jim Herbert
Kachemak Bay Birders' Meeting and Presentation: "South Georgia by Land and Sea" by Jim Herbert
Short business meeting then presentation by Jim Herbert: "South Georgia by Land and Sea". (S. Georgia is rugged, beautiful island near Antarctica). Focus will be on the wildlife found there. Jim, a local birder, will share tales and photos from this remarkable trip.
Cosponsored by AMNWR. Free and everyone is welcome.
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Birders and Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge
19073999477
lanibirder@gmail.com