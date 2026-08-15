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Kachemak Bay Birders' Meeting and Presentation: "South Georgia by Land and Sea" by Jim Herbert

Kachemak Bay Birders' Meeting and Presentation: "South Georgia by Land and Sea" by Jim Herbert

Short business meeting then presentation by Jim Herbert: "South Georgia by Land and Sea". (S. Georgia is rugged, beautiful island near Antarctica). Focus will be on the wildlife found there. Jim, a local birder, will share tales and photos from this remarkable trip.
Cosponsored by AMNWR. Free and everyone is welcome.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Birders and Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge
19073999477
lanibirder@gmail.com
kachemakbaybirders.org
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime