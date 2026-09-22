Kachemak Bay Birders' Meeting and Presentation: "Birding the final frontier at the end of the road, Darien, Panama" by Martin Renner
Kachemak Bay Birders' Meeting and Presentation: "Birding the final frontier at the end of the road, Darien, Panama" by Martin Renner
Kachemak Bay Birders regular meeting and presentation by Martin Renner, a marine ecologist and seabird researcher based in Homer.
This area in Panama has been very remote and inaccessible until recently, and many endemics can be found there as well as species difficult to find in other areas. (endemics are species that only live in one area or country).
This event is cosponsored by the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge; it's free, everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, kachemakbaybirders.org
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Birders and Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge
19073999477
lanibirder@gmail.com