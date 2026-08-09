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Kachemak Bay Birders' Birding Trip to the Anchor River

Kachemak Bay Birders' Birding Trip to the Anchor River

Birding trip at the Anchor River looking for returning migrants and other birds found in this excellent birding location. Leaders are Michelle Michaud [ME-SHOW] and Jim Herbert. Cosponsored by Alaska National Wildlife Refuge. Free.
Questions: 907-399-9477

Anchor River. (meet in the campground adjacent to the launch area)
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Birders and Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge
19073999477
lanibirder@gmail.com
kachemakbaybirders.org
Anchor River. (meet in the campground adjacent to the launch area)