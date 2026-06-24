June Discovery Lab: Wildlife of Kachemak Bay and Beyond!
June Discovery Lab: Wildlife of Kachemak Bay and Beyond!
We'll be exploring Kachemak Bay habitats and wildlife: birds, beavers, otters, and more! This is a FREE event at the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center for kids of all ages. Explore interactive exhibits with scientists and naturalists, and learn what makes Kachemak Bay so special!
This Discovery Lab is from 2pm-4pm. Discovery Labs are made possible through the Kachemak Bay Environmental Education Alliance.
We'll see you there!
Kachemak Bay Research Reserve
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve
907-299-4370
ieharrald@alaska.edu
Kachemak Bay Research Reserve
2181 Kachemak DrHomer , Alaska 99603