June Discovery Lab: Wildlife of Kachemak Bay and Beyond!

We'll be exploring Kachemak Bay habitats and wildlife: birds, beavers, otters, and more! This is a FREE event at the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center for kids of all ages. Explore interactive exhibits with scientists and naturalists, and learn what makes Kachemak Bay so special!

This Discovery Lab is from 2pm-4pm. Discovery Labs are made possible through the Kachemak Bay Environmental Education Alliance.

We'll see you there!