July Discovery Lab: Changes - Shifting Habitats and Ecosystems

Kachemak Bay Environmental Education Alliance (KBEEA) invites you to join us for our July public Discovery Lab, CHANGING HABITATS! Join us to learn about peatlands, forests and local ecology. There will be interactive activities as well as an opportunity to craft! We hope you join us to celebrate the wonderous world of habitats! This event is fun for all ages and families. For more information on the 10th and 11th event, contact Katie at (907) 235-1974 or katieg@akcoastalstudies.org