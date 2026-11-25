Join us at the library to meet Homer author Jay Bechtol. He writes horror and speculative fiction including short stories and his debut novel The Great American Coward. Jay will share his most recent novel Quimmering Springs, the perfect book to read on a cold winter night, curled up by the fire. Alone.

Quimmering Springs:

The last man in a dying town discovers he may not be alone after all.

The residents of Quimmering Springs have been slowly leaving…

disappearing…

and only Jack Kincaid remains. He is determined to spend his final years in the town he loves, the town where he grew up, the town he knows better than anyone. But as winter descends, mysterious footprints bring the realization that the town may not be deserted after all.

Quimmering Springs is a suspenseful mystery about isolation, mortality, and a world that has moved on without you.

Books available for purchase at the event through the Homer Bookstore or may be checked out from the library.