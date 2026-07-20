Jakolof 10 Mile Bike/Run

Run or Cycle from Jakolof Bay Dock to Seldovia Harbor Pavilion

Instructions for Participants:

Start: 11:00 am on Saturday, July 25 at the Jakolof Bay Dock; Note, there is no room to leave boats parked at the Jakolof Bay Dock because half of it was dismantled this past fall.

Transportation from Seldovia to Jakolof Bay for the start will be provided by the race sponsor, the Seldovia Arts Council. Attend preregistration on Jul 24th at the Harbor Pavilion to sign up for transportation.

Registration: Pre-Registration July 24 at the Harbor Pavilion in Seldovia from 5 to 7 pm, July 24th

Or register online at: seldoviaartscouncil.org

Or register Race Day at Jakolof Dock, 9:30 - 10:30 am

Fee: $20 for adults $10 for 12 & under $10. Please pay in cash.

Cyclists aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The running option for the Jakolof 10-miler is open only to those 13 years and older.

Helmets are required for cyclists.

Bikers are instructed to bike with traffic, no more than two abreast.

Runners are instructed to run against traffic with no more than two abreast.

There is one water station at the Jakolof Bay Road and Olestad

Prizes! One-of-a-kind Jakolof Bay socks for racers

