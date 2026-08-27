International Overdose Awareness Day Vigil

KBRC will participate in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at WKFL Park in downtown Homer. KBRC will be taking part in this national event where we honor loved ones lost, support their families, friends and communities, call for change, host vigils, and share stories to raise awareness about drug overdose and overdose prevention. Meet at Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection (111 West Pioneer Avenue in Homer) at 5 pm for a soup supper, on us, before walking to WKFL Park where we will honor the lives, memories and legacies of those we have lost. For more information on this event, please call 907-435-0504.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is a recovery community organization for people affected by addiction. We offer recovery support, access to resources, and a fulfilling connection to a sober community from Ninilchik to Nanwalek.

You can visit us at 111 West Pioneer Avenue, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, or other times by appointment. Look for Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection on Facebook and Instagram, or at kbayrecovery.org on the web. For more information call 907-435-0504.

