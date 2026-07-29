South Peninsula Hospital will host a virtual community information session and Q&A on Thursday, July 30, at 2:00 p.m. This will be an online event, open to all community members, and will offer an opportunity to learn more about hospital governance and operations, and ask questions and provide feedback to hospital leadership.

Ryan Smith, CEO of South Peninsula Hospital and Aaron Weisser, President of the Board of Directors, will address questions and concerns raised recently in the community, followed by unlimited time for questions and comments from the online audience.

Topics will include the roles of hospital leadership, the board of directors, and medical staff; how the hospital is structured as a nonprofit hospital and contracted by the Kenai Peninsula Borough; how decisions are made to support quality, safety, and access to care; how patient concerns and grievances are addressed and how community voices can help shape healthcare on the southern peninsula.

The Zoom event will be recorded and posted on the hospital’s website for those unable to attend and for future reference.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87653918511?pwd=A8NUVcHEe1GrapIMDtgYxbw69RqmDC.1