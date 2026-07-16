ILC's American with Disabilities Act Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate with us 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law in 1990, to ensure people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. Join us behind the Independent Living Center office in Homer to celebrate together.

The Americans with Disabilities Act transformed our communities in ways many of us now take for granted. Curb cuts, accessible entrances, parking spaces, elevators, captioning, and workplace accommodations have made it easier for millions of people to participate fully in community life. Many of these improvements benefit all of us—parents pushing strollers, travelers pulling luggage, older adults maintaining independence, and neighbors living with disabilities.