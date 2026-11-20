Are you due for the HPV vaccine? Did you miss it as part of your childhood immunizations? Now’s your chance to get back on track!

KBFPC is hosting an HPV Vaccination Walk-In Clinic on Monday December 21 from 9am - 5pm. Anyone ages 18-26 can stop in for low- or no-cost cancer prevention! Visit https://kbfpc.org/hpv-vaccine/ to learn more about safety, efficacy, and specific recommendations for people under age 26.

Not sure if you got the HPV vaccine? Check out https://health.alaska.gov/en/services/vaccination-records for your records, and call 907-235-3436 with any questions!