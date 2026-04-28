Hospice of Homer Volunteer Orientation
Hospice of Homer Volunteer Orientation
There are many ways to serve — providing transportation, sitting with clients, running errands, or moving equipment. Become a Hospice of Homer volunteer and help your neighbors in need.
Join our upcoming Volunteer Orientation on Saturday, May 16th from 10 am to 2pm at the Hospice of Homer office, and serve in the way that feels right to you
Hospice of Homer
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hospice of Homer
907-235-6899
office@hospiceofhomer.org
Hospice of Homer
PO BOX 4174HOMER, Alaska 99603-4174
9072356899
director@hospiceofhomer.org