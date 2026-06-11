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Hospice of Homer Volunteer Orientation

Hospice of Homer Volunteer Orientation

Interested in helping others? Want to become a Hospice of Homer Volunteer?
Join us for our upcoming Volunteer Orientation on Saturday, June 27th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Hospice of Homer office. Please call Hospice of Homer at 907-235-6899 or email care@hospiceofhomer.org to RSVP.

Hospice of Homer
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Hospice of Homer
907-235-6899
office@hospiceofhomer.org
https://www.hospiceofhomer.org/
Hospice of Homer
PO BOX 4174
HOMER, Alaska 99603-4174
9072356899
director@hospiceofhomer.org
www.hospiceofhomer.org