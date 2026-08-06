© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hospice of Homer Volunteer Orientation

Hospice of Homer Volunteer Orientation

Serve Where You Are. Help Where You Live. ❤️

Every day, Hospice of Homer volunteers make a difference for neighbors right here in our community. A ride to an appointment, a friendly visit, a helping hand—small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact.
If you've been looking for a meaningful way to give back, we'd love to welcome you.

Come learn how you can support people in your own community—on a schedule that works for you.
Your neighbors are counting on people like you. We'd love to have you join our volunteer family.

Hospice of Homer
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hospice of Homer
907-235-6899
office@hospiceofhomer.org
https://www.hospiceofhomer.org/
Hospice of Homer
PO BOX 4174
HOMER, Alaska 99603-4174
9072356899
director@hospiceofhomer.org
www.hospiceofhomer.org