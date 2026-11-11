© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homesteader Game Nights

Homesteader Game Nights

Join us to travel back in time and learn about Homer's homestead era. Explore NEW games and enjoy old favorites. Bring your friends and connect with other community members. Light refreshments provided.

This is a free monthly program happing in the downstairs classroom at the Pratt Museum every second Friday from September to April.

Support for this program comes from The Homer Foundation.

Pratt Museum
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org
http://www.prattmuseum.org/
Pratt Museum
3779 Bartlett Street
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-8635
http://www.prattmuseum.org