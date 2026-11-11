Homesteader Game Nights
Homesteader Game Nights
Join us to travel back in time and learn about Homer's homestead era. Explore NEW games and enjoy old favorites. Bring your friends and connect with other community members. Light refreshments provided.
This is a free monthly program happing in the downstairs classroom at the Pratt Museum every second Friday from September to April.
Support for this program comes from The Homer Foundation.
Pratt Museum
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org