Homesteader Game Night Series

Homesteader Game Night

Friday, October 9 | 4 – 6pm

Pratt Museum Downstairs Classroom

Join us at the Pratt Museum for our NEW monthly Homesteader Game Night program. Every second Friday, we invite you to travel back in time with us and learn more about Homer’s homestead era. Explore new games and enjoy some old favorites. Bring your friends or meet someone new! Light refreshments provided.

No charge thanks to support from The Homer Foundation (suggested donation of $5).

CONTACT Hannah the Pratt’s Education and Public Programs Manager, at education@prattmuseum.org

Homesteader Game Nights will be held on the following dates throughout the winter months:

Friday, November 13 2026, 4-6 pm

Friday, December 11 2026, 4-6 pm

Friday January 8 2027, 4-6 pm

Friday, February 12 2027, 4-6 pm

Friday, March 12 2027, 4-6 pm

Friday, April 9 2027, 4-6 pm