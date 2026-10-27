Homer Trails Summit
Homer Trails Summit
The southern Kenai Peninsula’s trails are for everybody - maintained by local residents - for local enjoyment. Learn about all the activities and efforts happening on local trails, trail systems planning, and who’s doing what at this public event:
* hiking/walking trails
* ATV trails
* bike trails
* snowmachine trails
..... all the trails!! Presentations by Friends of K-Bay State park, SNOMADS, Kijik Consrtruction, Homer Cycling Club, the City of Homer, and more. Hosted by the Homer Soil & Water Cinservation District.
KPC Kachemak Bay Campus
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Soil and Water Conservation District
(907) 235-8177 ext 5
Artist Group Info
nicole@homerswcd.org
KPC Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E Pioneer Ave.Homer, Alaska