Homer Trails Summit

The southern Kenai Peninsula’s trails are for everybody - maintained by local residents - for local enjoyment. Learn about all the activities and efforts happening on local trails, trail systems planning, and who’s doing what at this public event:

* hiking/walking trails

* ATV trails

* bike trails

* snowmachine trails

..... all the trails!! Presentations by Friends of K-Bay State park, SNOMADS, Kijik Consrtruction, Homer Cycling Club, the City of Homer, and more. Hosted by the Homer Soil & Water Cinservation District.