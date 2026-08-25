Homer Rising: A Creative Community Collaboration
Homer Rising: A Creative Community Collaboration
Join HCOA in the Marnier Theater and experience unique collaborative performances by some of Homer’s amazing artists: musicians, dancers, video, circus performers, & live visual arts! Homer has such a vibrant arts scene, Homer Rising harnesses the diverse talents across disciplines, and combines them onstage for our community to enjoy together.
September 25th and 26th at 7pm in the Mariner Theatre
Admission: $25 General, $20 HCOA Member, $10 Youth
Homer Council on the Arts
Admission: $25 General, $20 HCOA Member, $10 Youth
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org