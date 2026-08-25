Homer Rising: A Creative Community Collaboration

Join HCOA in the Marnier Theater and experience unique collaborative performances by some of Homer’s amazing artists: musicians, dancers, video, circus performers, & live visual arts! Homer has such a vibrant arts scene, Homer Rising harnesses the diverse talents across disciplines, and combines them onstage for our community to enjoy together.

September 25th and 26th at 7pm in the Mariner Theatre

Admission: $25 General, $20 HCOA Member, $10 Youth