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Homer Rising: A Creative Community Collaboration

Homer Rising: A Creative Community Collaboration

Join HCOA in the Marnier Theater and experience unique collaborative performances by some of Homer’s amazing artists: musicians, dancers, video, circus performers, & live visual arts! Homer has such a vibrant arts scene, Homer Rising harnesses the diverse talents across disciplines, and combines them onstage for our community to enjoy together.

September 25th and 26th at 7pm in the Mariner Theatre

Admission: $25 General, $20 HCOA Member, $10 Youth

Homer Council on the Arts
Admission: $25 General, $20 HCOA Member, $10 Youth
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org