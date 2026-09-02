Homer Public Library Open House

On Sept. 19 from 2 pm to 5 pm, Homer Public Library will host an open house to celebrate 20 years in its current location on Hazel Avenue. Join us for an event featuring displays, activities, tours, games, special storytimes, informational tables and a presentation about the library’s past and future. We will close with the dedication of a time capsule, to be opened twenty years from now. If you have any questions, contact the library’s front desk at 907-235-3180 or circ@ci.homer.ak.us.