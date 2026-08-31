Homer Garden Club Monthly Meeting
Homer Garden Club Monthly Meeting
Autumn Appetizer Time!
The Homer Garden Club will assemble Sunday September 20th at 2:00 PM for our annual fall gathering. Please bring some type of finger food to share with everyone. There will be a number of lovely garden door prizes awarded to the people attending the meeting. Officers will be elected at a brief business meeting. Bring your dues to renew your membership for the upcoming year. All are welcome.
Homer Garden Club Meeting - At the Aspen Suites Hotel
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Garden Club
Homer Garden Club Meeting - At the Aspen Suites Hotel
95 Sterling Highway Suite 2Homer, Alaska 99603
9072990852