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Homer Garden Club Monthly Meeting

Homer Garden Club Monthly Meeting

Dave Ianson, Soil Conservationist for USDA-NRCS, will be speaking on soil health. He is very interested in mycorrhizal fungi and understands how they benefit the soil and plant world. His talk is entitled Mycorrhizal Fungi. Understanding the soil food web is an important component of gardening. Come learn all about this from an expert. All are welcome.

Homer Garden Club Meeting - At the Aspen Suites Hotel
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Garden Club

Artist Group Info

sparchomer@gmail.com
Homer Garden Club Meeting - At the Aspen Suites Hotel
95 Sterling Highway Suite 2
Homer, Alaska 99603
9072990852