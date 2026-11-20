Join us on December 8th at the Kachemak Bay Campus, room 201, at 5:30 pm as we celebrate our successes and look forward to another year of progress on our No Scrap Wasted Solution. Everyone is welcome to come along for the fun.

We will host a potluck-style meal, and a re-used gift exchange. If you would like to participate in the gift exchange, bring a gift that is salvaged, 2nd hand or rebuilt. Who knows what you’ll end up with!