Homer Drawdown's End-of-Year Party
Homer Drawdown's End-of-Year Party
Join us on December 8th at the Kachemak Bay Campus, room 201, at 5:30 pm as we celebrate our successes and look forward to another year of progress on our No Scrap Wasted Solution. Everyone is welcome to come along for the fun.
We will host a potluck-style meal, and a re-used gift exchange. If you would like to participate in the gift exchange, bring a gift that is salvaged, 2nd hand or rebuilt. Who knows what you’ll end up with!
KPC Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Drawdown
homerdrawdown@gmail.com
KPC Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E Pioneer Ave.Homer, Alaska