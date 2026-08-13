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Homer Drawdown: No Scrap Wasted - September Meeting

Homer Drawdown: No Scrap Wasted - September Meeting

Join Homer Drawdown for our monthly meeting on September 8th, at 6pm on the Kachemak Bay Campus, as we work to divert waste streams in our community. We will check in on group progress with the Landfill Diversion Project, and the other projects which comprise the No Scrap Wasted solution.

KPC Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cook Inletkeeper
(907) 235-4068
keeper@inletkeeper.org
www.inletkeeper.org
KPC Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E Pioneer Ave.
Homer, Alaska