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Homer Drawdown: No Scrap Wasted - October Meeting

Homer Drawdown: No Scrap Wasted - October Meeting

Join us for Homer Drawdown's October meeting. We will share a meal at 5:30pm, and the meeting will start at 6. The No Scrap Wasted solution continues to build steam into the fall. Our work to curb waste streams around our community has many facets, and there's ways for everyone to contribute.

KBC Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Drawdown
homerdrawdown@gmail.com
KBC Campus
533 E pioneer ave
homer, Alaska 99603