Homer Drawdown: No Scrap Wasted - October Meeting
Homer Drawdown: No Scrap Wasted - October Meeting
Join us for Homer Drawdown's October meeting. We will share a meal at 5:30pm, and the meeting will start at 6. The No Scrap Wasted solution continues to build steam into the fall. Our work to curb waste streams around our community has many facets, and there's ways for everyone to contribute.
KBC Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Drawdown
homerdrawdown@gmail.com
KBC Campus
533 E pioneer avehomer, Alaska 99603