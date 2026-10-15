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Homer Drawdown: No Scrap Wasted - November Meeting

Homer Drawdown: No Scrap Wasted - November Meeting

Everyone is welcome to join us for Homer Drawdown's monthly meetings. We will enjoy a shared meal at 5:30pm, and the meeting will start at 6pm. There will be updates about all the projects that make up our No Scrap Wasted solution, we will finalize designs for signage at the Homer Transfer Facility Re-Use tent, and talk about the Mending Club!

Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Drawdown
homerdrawdown@gmail.com
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,
Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
https://kpc.alaska.edu/