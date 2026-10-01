Healthy Relationships Workshop for 12-14 year-olds

These FREE one-day workshops are convenient for families with busy after-school activities, who still want access to this unique health education opportunity for your teen. Sessions will use the district-approved curriculum. Participants will receive a gift card to a local business. Lunch and snacks provided.

What will teens learn?

These workshops build on the knowledge teens may have gained from earlier health education classes in school. All workshop content is medically accurate and evidence-based, meaning that participants receive the most reliable, up-to-date information about healthy relationships and reproductive health. Discussions about relationships are approached with compassion and are trauma-informed, allowing teens to work through real-life challenges with open conversations, and interactive activities.