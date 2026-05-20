HCOA’s Annual Meeting and Community Arts Awards
HCOA’s Annual Meeting and Community Arts Awards
HCOA’s Annual meeting will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 3-5pm in the HCOA Gallery.
We will talk about HCOA’s past year and our upcoming goals while sharing food and community potluck style.
We invite our community to join us for the meeting and help celebrate the winners of our Annual Awards!
Please RSVP to help us plan for the event: https://homerart.org/event/annual-meeting-and-art-awards-2026/
Homer Council on the Arts
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org