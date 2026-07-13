Grasping the Nettle – Two-Day Fiber Workshop

Friday, July 17 from 5 – 7pm & Saturday, July 18 from 1 – 3pm

$80 per person | $70 per member | $100 pay it forward (support the Museum’s ability to host special workshops like this year-round)

Learn ways of working with nettle as a fiber plant with award-winning local multi-media artist and fiber explorer Carla Klinker.

Working with nettles is a seasonal and tactile process that invites community connectivity. The long bast fiber of stinging nettle, Urtica dioica, has been used to make string and cloth for thousands of years across the world. Nettle grows wild and abundant in marginal land and often considered a weed. In folklore, magical nettle garments appear often as powerful symbols of perseverance, devotion, protection, and transformation.

During this two-day class, you’ll learn about nettle’s history and then dive into the raw material – harvesting, processing, and creating your own cordage to take home. All supplies provided. Responsible teens and adults only.