Graphic Novel Spy Drawing Workshop with Lucas Elliot
Graphic Novel Spy Drawing Workshop with Lucas Elliot
Local artist, Lucas Elliot, will tell you about the new graphic novel he has illustrated, Spy Grandma! You'll also get a chace to do some spy drawing yourself! The Homer Bookstore will have copies of Spy Grandma for sale that Lucas can sign for you.
Join us for fun drawing and more!
Questions about the library event, please contact Cinda: cnofziger@ci.homer.ak.us
Homer Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us