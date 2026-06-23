Grant Writing Workshop with One-on-One consultation at Kachemak Bay Campus in July

This summer, Kachemak Bay Campus is offering a two-session grant-writing workshop with a one-on-one follow-through with Hannah Gustafson of Elemental Consulting, and support from the Kenai Peninsula Borough. This small class has only 6 spots available. The workshop takes place Monday and Wednesday, July 20 & 22, from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and is only $100. To register or for more information, visit /kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call (907) 235-7743.