Glacier View Guided Hikes

Hike through tunnels of alder trees and meadows of summer blooms while enjoying sweeping views of the Kenai mountains across Kachemak Bay. Guided by our expert naturalists, you will learn about the flora and fauna of this place. Keep an eye out for the wildlife that call this area home, including moose, black bears, lynx, coyote, sandhill cranes, and much more! Learn about ongoing monitoring and preservation efforts being carried out on the ridge.

This is a family-friendly, mild hike. The route is about 1.5 miles of maintained trail with mild elevation gain.