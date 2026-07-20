© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Glacier View Guided Hikes

Glacier View Guided Hikes

Hike through tunnels of alder trees and meadows of summer blooms while enjoying sweeping views of the Kenai mountains across Kachemak Bay. Guided by our expert naturalists, you will learn about the flora and fauna of this place. Keep an eye out for the wildlife that call this area home, including moose, black bears, lynx, coyote, sandhill cranes, and much more! Learn about ongoing monitoring and preservation efforts being carried out on the ridge.
This is a family-friendly, mild hike. The route is about 1.5 miles of maintained trail with mild elevation gain.

Inspiration Ridge Preserve
30
Every week through Sep 05, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center For Alaskan Coastal Studies
(907) 235-6746
info@akcoastalstudies.org
http://www.akcoastalstudies.org

Artist Group Info

mckenna@akcoastalstudies.org
Inspiration Ridge Preserve