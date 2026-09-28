Gathering at the Threshold: Wild Sgraffito by Sarah Sims

Gathering at the Threshold is a solo exhibition of striking ceramic works by born & raised Alaskan, Sarah Sims. Raised in the Alaska interior and now residing Coastal Alaska, Sarah explores the intersection of wilderness, wildlife and ritual.

This collection features intricate black-and-white sgraffito surface designs carved directly into the clay. These high contrast narratives capture the texture of Alaska flora & fauna & the rhythms of the Northern Pacific tide. Sudden and deliberate pops of color pierce the monochromatic landscapes.

Fired in an electric kiln to preserve the crisp, clean precision of every carved line, these contemporary vessels and wall pieces serve as modern totems. They invite the viewer to stand at the Threshold, where the forest meets the sea, and join in a quiet celebration of the Northern Wild