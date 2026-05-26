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Garden Party at the Homer Public Library

Garden Party at the Homer Public Library

Join us outside as we plant seeds in the library’s summer garden! Watch circus performers from 10:30-11:30, and catch a performance of The Garden, a Frog and Toad story, after! Sign-up for the summer reading challenge!

Homer Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Public Library

Artist Group Info

cnofziger@ci.homer.ak.us
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library