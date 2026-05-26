Garden Party at the Homer Public Library
Garden Party at the Homer Public Library
Join us outside as we plant seeds in the library’s summer garden! Watch circus performers from 10:30-11:30, and catch a performance of The Garden, a Frog and Toad story, after! Sign-up for the summer reading challenge!
Homer Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Public Library
Artist Group Info
cnofziger@ci.homer.ak.us
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us