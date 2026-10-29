© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fun with 5x6x7 Show

Fun with 5x6x7 Show

Welcome to HCOA’s Fun With 5x6x7 show! This open call group show features artists from all across Alaska with works in a variety of mediums and styles. HOCA invites everyone to explore and create an artwork of their own!

First Friday Opening Reception:

November 6th from 5-7pm

On Display from November 6th through December 12th in the HCOA Gallery

Artworks will be uploaded online by November 14th.

Homer Council on the Arts
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org