Welcome to HCOA’s Fun With 5x6x7 show! This open call group show features artists from all across Alaska with works in a variety of mediums and styles. HOCA invites everyone to explore and create an artwork of their own!

First Friday Opening Reception:

November 6th from 5-7pm

On Display from November 6th through December 12th in the HCOA Gallery

Artworks will be uploaded online by November 14th.