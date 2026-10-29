Fun with 5x6x7 Show
Fun with 5x6x7 Show
Welcome to HCOA’s Fun With 5x6x7 show! This open call group show features artists from all across Alaska with works in a variety of mediums and styles. HOCA invites everyone to explore and create an artwork of their own!
First Friday Opening Reception:
November 6th from 5-7pm
On Display from November 6th through December 12th in the HCOA Gallery
Artworks will be uploaded online by November 14th.
Homer Council on the Arts
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org