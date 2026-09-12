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From Kodiak to the Aleutians, Researching Emperor Geese Talk

From Kodiak to the Aleutians, Researching Emperor Geese Talk

From Kodiak to the Aleutians, Researching Emperor Geese at the Edges of their Winter Range. This talk will be given by Wildlife Biologist, Robyn Thomas in Fairbanks. Join the watch party here at Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center at 95 Sterling Hwy, Homer AK 99603.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges
(907) 226-4631
kachemakshorebird@gmail.com
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime