Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks Annual Membership Meeting

The annual membership meeting of Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center (Islands and Ocean) at 95 Sterling Highway, Homer, AK. A potluck dinner will begin at 5:30 PM, with the business meeting and program to follow, including awarding the Golden Pulaski for "Volunteer of the Year.” A Zoom option will also be available. All are invited.