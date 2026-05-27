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FREE Teen Art Space in the HCOA Studio

FREE Teen Art Space in the HCOA Studio

Teens (ages 12-18) are invited to participate in FREE art making sessions in HCOA’s Studio every Wednesday afternoon from 4-6pm throughout the summer!

These sessions will be facilitated by Sherry Robinson, an artist, HCOA board president, and community volunteer.

General art supplies and snacks provided. Feel free to bring a project your working on!

Please RSVP at https://homerart.org/event/teen-art-space-summer/. We know participants may not make every session, but we do require a release and will send reminders for each session.

Wednesdays 4-6pm

downstairs in the HCOA Studio

Homer Council on the Arts
Every week through Aug 12, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org