FREE Teen Art Space in the HCOA Studio

Teens (ages 12-18) are invited to participate in FREE art making sessions in HCOA’s Studio every Wednesday afternoon from 4-6pm throughout the summer!

These sessions will be facilitated by Sherry Robinson, an artist, HCOA board president, and community volunteer.

General art supplies and snacks provided. Feel free to bring a project your working on!

Please RSVP at https://homerart.org/event/teen-art-space-summer/. We know participants may not make every session, but we do require a release and will send reminders for each session.

Wednesdays 4-6pm

downstairs in the HCOA Studio