Free Clinic at the Homer PopUp Clinic
Free Clinic at the Homer PopUp Clinic
The Homer Popup Clinic is open Monday's between 11AM and 3PM offering non-urgent, basic medical assessment, consultation and treatment. No appointments and we don’t take insurance– because the service it’s free! Find us at the United Methodist Church during Food Pantry hours.
The Homer PopUp clinic is at the Homer United Methodist Church
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Homer PopUp clinic
9072994218
HomerPopUp@gmail.com
The Homer PopUp clinic is at the Homer United Methodist Church
770 E End RdHomer, Alaska 99603
9072994218
HomerPopUp@gmail.com