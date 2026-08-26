First Friday: Weathered, paintings by Holly Dickinson in the HCOA Gallery

Inspired by the weathered details of everyday life as much as the dramatic landscapes of coastal Alaska, Holly Dickinson’s paintings explore where nature and home meet. Join us for the First Friday Opening Reception: September 4th from 5-7pm in the HCOA Gallery.

This First Friday we are also partnering with Taste of Homer, featuring Homer's fantastic culinary arts. Todd Hindman, creator of Udder Delights ice cream, will be in the gallery, serving scoops for the opening. ♥