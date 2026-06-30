First Friday Opening: Summertide, Artwork by Kathleen McCarthy

HCOA Presents the First Friday Opening reception for Summertide, mixed media artwork by Kathleen McCarthy July 3rd from 5-7pm in the HCOA Gallery!

"Using acrylics, and watercolor with pastel, my goal is to bring the peace of the outdoors and all its beauty inside, to splash the walls with color and fill them up. To showcase the little fleeting moments of the world around us as a reminder to take time to pause and enjoy it.” -Kathleen McCarthy

Stop by HCOA during summer hours through Aug 1st to see her show!