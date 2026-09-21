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First Friday Opening Reception: “Entangled & Ingested” by Dr. Katharine Owens

First Friday Opening Reception: “Entangled & Ingested” by Dr. Katharine Owens

Artist Lecture beginning at 5:00pm

Join us for an eye-opening exploration of how plastic waste affects our oceans and the creatures that call it home. From tangled birds to sea turtles struggling with plastic ingestion, this talk unveils the staggering impact of plastic on marine life and the world’s oceans. Hear a firsthand account of Dr. Owens’ research on beach litter collection around the world. Learn about her art—transforming unrecyclable plastics into life-sized portraits of ocean animals—a powerful blend of science, conservation, and creativity. This presentation includes 45-minutes of engaging lecture and 10 minutes of Q&A.

Entangled & Ingested features twenty-two life-sized, hand-sewn portraits of wildlife harmed by marine plastic pollution made from unrecyclable plastic waste.

Pratt Museum
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org
http://www.prattmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

Katharine Owens
https://katowens.com/entangled-and-ingested/
Pratt Museum
3779 Bartlett Street
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-8635
http://www.prattmuseum.org